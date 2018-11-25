Ronaldo, Mandzukic on target as Juventus ease past SPAL

Ronaldo slotted home Miralem Pjanic's free-kick after 29 minutes in Turin to join Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek at the top of the Serie A scoring charts with nine goals, before Mandzukic sealed the three points on the hour mark in a simple warm up for Tuesday's crucial Champions League visit of Valencia.

The pair also scored both in Juventus' 2-0 win over AC Milan before the international break, and Ronaldo's strike was his seventh in eight games in all competitions for his new club, for a total of 10 goals this season.

SPAL, fighting relegation, were no match for Allegri's reigning champions who are nine points ahead of Inter Milan and Napoli, with Carlo Ancelotti's side gunning to close the gap when they play bottom club Chievo on Sunday.

Bustling Ronaldo, 33, also played a role in Juve's second scored by Mandzukic, who was wearing the captain's armband for the first time.

Ronaldo latched onto a long ball and pulled it back for Douglas Costa, whose shot was cleared into the path of the Croatian, who gobbled up he opportunity to win the match.