Copa Libertadores final rescheduled after attack on Boca team bus

The match will be played on Sunday at 5pm (2000 GMT), said Alejandro Dominguez, the president of the South American football federation CONMEBOL.

Boca's bus was hit by stones, breaking windows which allowed pepper spray and tear gas, used by the police in an attempt to disperse the River fans, to enter the vehicle.

Boca striker Carlos Tevez arrived at the Monumental stadium with breathing difficulties, the television station TN reported. CONMEBOL was asked to provide doctors to medically assess the Boca players.

Boca captain Pablo Perez was one of various players taken to hospital with cuts and eye complaints.

The matches are the first-ever between the teams to decide the South American championship and have electrified Argentina.

Two weeks ago the first leg ended 2-2 leaving both sides with a realistic chance of lifting the crown. It would be Boca's seventh championship and the fourth for River Plate.

As is usual in Argentina, away fans are banned from the attending the game which is a 66,000 capacity sell-out.