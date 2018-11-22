Ivory Coast football legend Didier Drogba announces retirement

The 40-year-old, the all-time top scorer for the Ivory Coast and the highest foreign scorer for Chelsea, on Wednesday posted a picture of himself as a young player before announcing his retirement.

During two spells at Chelsea, the striker scored 164 goals in 381 games and won four Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League. He also earned 104 caps and scored 65 goals for his national team.

Drogba spent the last 18 months of his playing career with US side Phoenix Rising, the club he co-owns, his last game being a 1-0 defeat by Louisville City in the final of the United Soccer League Cup.