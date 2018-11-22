Bundesliga clubs agree to scrap Monday games

The DFL said the decision had been made "unanimously" at a meeting in September.

Fans on Tuesday said there would be fresh protests at the November 30-December 3 round of fixtures, the first in this campaign to include a Monday match.

The current Bundesliga television deal contains five top-flight matches on a Monday per season but the next agreement will contain extra Sunday fixtures instead.

Supporters have regularly expressed anger towards Monday games in Germany but in other major leagues, such as England, Spain and Italy, they are a regular fixture.