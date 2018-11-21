Premier League to turn to VAR from next season

The top leagues in Spain, Italy and Germany are already using VAR, which allows disputed incidents to be reviewed with the use of video replays, and the technology was used at the World Cup in Russia this year.

The English clubs were provided with an update on this season's VAR trials, with key examples of its use in the FA Cup and League Cup discussed in detail.

"The League will now formally make a request to the International Football Association Board and (world body) FIFA to use VAR next season," the Premier League said in a statement.

The decision comes after contentious refereeing decisions overshadowed a 1-1 league draw between Southampton and Watford last weekend.