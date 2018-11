Defending champion Mexico beat Colombia 5-3 in the women's final to claim their third consecutive title in Mexico City.

The celebration for the host nation continued as Mexico's men's team also secured a third title, after 2015 and 2016, beating Chile in the final, 6-3.

Mel Young, founder of the Homeless World Cup, and Carlos Slim, president of Fundacion Carlos Slim, presented the medals and trophies to both teams.