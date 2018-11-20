Van Dijk late strike fires Dutch into Nations League semis

The Dutch advance from the tough three-team Group A1 at the expense of world champions France after scoring twice in the final six minutes in Gelsenkirchen as Germany were punished for not being clinical enough in the second half.

Liverpool defender Van Dijk fired home to complete the Dutch fight back after Quincy Promes pulled one back on 85 minutes following Timo Werner and Leroy Sane's first-half goals for Germany.

"It was very difficult for us, the Germans were sharper and faster in the first half," admitted Dutch coach Ronald Koeman.

"We fought to come back in the second half and pressed.

"They had their chances to finish it off, but the fight and belief we showed was enough for the point."

The draw was enough to send the Dutch into the Nations League knockout stages as Group One winners, with France second, while bottom side Germany were already relegated to the 'B' league ahead of Monday's clash.

Koeman's side showed plenty of heart against the Germans, who were 2-0 up after just 20 minutes.