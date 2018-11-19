Seferovic hat-trick helps Swiss stun Belgium to reach semis

Thorgan Hazard's early double left Switzerland needing to win by two goals to qualify from Group A2 but the hosts quickly fought back, with Ricardo Rodriguez's penalty and Seferovic's first two goals seeing them into a 3-2 half-time lead.

Nico Elvedi nodded home a Xherdan Shaqiri cross in the 62nd minute, and Vladimir Petkovic's men sealed a stunning win when Seferovic completed his treble late on.

"I want to congratulate each player, there was a big mental reaction, the players never gave up, they always believed," said Swiss coach Petkovic. "They played with will, intelligence and with their heads."

After a thrilling match that continued a trend of goal-filled encounters in the inaugural edition of the Nations League, Switzerland will play at the finals in June next year, alongside European champions Portugal and England, with the final spot going to either France or the Netherlands on Monday.

Roberto Martinez's men saw their six-match unbeaten run since reaching the World Cup semi-finals brought to an shuddering halt.