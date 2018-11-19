Zverev ATP Finals win hints at changing of the guard

The 21-year-old German has long been talked of as the leader of a pack of hungry young tyros aiming to unseat the multiple Grand Slam winners who have dominated the sport for well over a decade.

It is easy to underplay his success -- he already has 10 titles under his belt including the ATP Finals and three Masters crowns.

And it was the manner of his win against Djokovic at London's O2 Arena -- overpowering the relentless Serb 6-4, 6-3 -- that caught the eye on Sunday, a day after he triumphed in straight sets against Roger Federer.

Zverev said a crop of top young players was on the march, desperate to end the stranglehold on the sport exerted by Djokovic, Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in recent years.