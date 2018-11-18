Flawless Djokovic sets up ATP Finals title clash with Zverev

World number one Djokovic comfortably saw off the fourth seed 6-2, 6-2, never looking remotely troubled as he targets a record-equalling sixth end-of-season title at London's O2 Arena.

Earlier, 21-year-old Zverev beat Federer 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), denying the Swiss veteran a tilt at a 100th title and earning a chance to avenge his round-robin defeat at the hands of the Serb earlier in the tournament.

Anderson came into the evening contest knowing his serve had to be firing on all cylinders if he was to stand any chance against Djokovic one of the greatest returners in the history of the game.

But the giant South African landed just 48 percent of first serves in the first set and Djokovic was ruthless in punishing his opponent, breaking in the first game and repeating the feat before serving out for the set.

Hitting the ball with mesmeric accuracy, Djokovic broke his fading opponent at the start of the second set and again in the fifth game to underline his total domination.

Djokovic's serving numbers are even more phenomenal than his returning -- he has not been broken once in four matches in London and has faced just two break points.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion has only lost two matches since July as he makes up for lost time following elbow surgery and poor form earlier in the season.