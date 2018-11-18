Portugal hold off Italy to reach Nations League semi-finals

The Portuguese despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo -- progressed with one match to play, and are sure to finish top of Group A3, with Italy's hopes in the tournament over.

Poland had already been relegated to League B.

Roberto Mancini's Italians needed a win to keep their hopes of advancing to the final four next June alive, but despite pushing Portugal for over an hour in front of 73,000 spectators at the San Siro, could not find a way through.

Instead, they earned a goalless draw which echoed the stalemate against Sweden a year ago that ended their hopes of reaching the World Cup in Russia.

Portugal host Poland on Tuesday in Guimaraes, in a match that has no significance for either side.

But Santos insisted: "The final match against Poland will be important because it will be in front of our supporters, who are always with us.

Santos' side had beaten Italy 1-0 in Lisbon and withstood early pressure from the hosts with Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile both going close in the first half.

Portugal threatened after the break as William Carvalho was denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma and substitute Joao Mario fired over the bar.