Spaniard Velazquez was appointed after the end of the past season, during which the club switched from Luigi Delneri to Massimo Oddo and played the last four games under Igor Tudor.

Velazquez obtained nine points from 12 games and leaves the team in fourth last position, leading on goal difference Empoli, who sit in the relegation zone.

Nicola had his last coaching job at Crotone, resigning in December 2017, four months into his second season with the Calabria side.