Former Chelsea, England midfielder Joe Cole announces retirement

  • Wednesday 14, November 2018 in 12:12 PM
Sharjah24 – dpa: Former Chelsea and England midfielder Joe Cole announced his retirement on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old won three Premier League titles at Chelsea and appeared at three World Cups during his 20-year career.
 
He had been playing for the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United States second tier since 2016.
 
Cole made over 700 appearances with 104 goals in a career that included stops at West Ham, Liverpool, Lille, Aston Villa and Coventry City.
 
In addition to his three league titles with Chelsea, he also won a pair of FA Cups and reached the Champions League final. 
 
Cole scored 10 times in 56 games for England and played at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups.