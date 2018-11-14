Former Chelsea, England midfielder Joe Cole announces retirement

The 37-year-old won three Premier League titles at Chelsea and appeared at three World Cups during his 20-year career.

He had been playing for the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United States second tier since 2016.

Cole made over 700 appearances with 104 goals in a career that included stops at West Ham, Liverpool, Lille, Aston Villa and Coventry City.

In addition to his three league titles with Chelsea, he also won a pair of FA Cups and reached the Champions League final.

Cole scored 10 times in 56 games for England and played at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups.