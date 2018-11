Madrid claimed a 4-2 victory at Balaidos and the expectation is Solari will now be given the job full-time, following a transformation in results.

Four victories during his tenure have brought 15 goals scored and just two conceded while Real have cut the gap behind Barcelona to four points in La Liga.

The win over Celta was the club's last fixture before Solari's two weeks as an interim coach ends during the international break.