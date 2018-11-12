Higuain misses penalty, sees red as Juve outclass AC Milan

Argentine Higuain had shrugged off a back injury to take on his former teammates after being loaned to AC Milan last summer to make space for the arrival of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

But tensions boiled over as AC Milan struggled to find a way past the reigning seven-time champions.

Higuain saw red after screaming at referee Paolo Mazzoleni in protest at a yellow card for a foul on Medhi Benatia.

The 30-year-old was loaned to AC Milan with a 36-million-euro option to buy with defender Leonardo Bonucci moving the other way.

He has scored five goals for Milan but could not get one past his former club, for whom he scored 16 goals in the league last season.