Foyth goes from zero to hero as Spurs beat Crystal Palace

One week after the 20-year-old Argentine defender conceded two penalties in the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, he bravely headed home a rebound in the 66th minute as Spurs registered a seventh successive league win over Palace.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with Foyth's performance after keeping faith with his centre half despite his unfortunate start.

The omens were not good for Palace before kickoff when Wilfried Zaha, without whom they seldom win, was ruled out with a hamstring injury.