Bayern must improve for Dortmund showdown

  Thursday 08, November 2018 11:05 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac admitted his side will have to improve on their 2-0 Champions League win over AEK Athens when they visit Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Robert Lewandowski marked his 100th European match with both goals in Wednesday's home victory over the reigning Greek champions as Bayern moved top of Group E.
 
Benfica's 1-1 draw with Ajax put Bayern on the brink of a place in the last 16 and a point against the Portuguese side at the Allianz Arena in three weeks will guarantee their place in the knock-out phase.
 
However, Bayern struggled to impose themselves for long periods, although Lewandowski settled matters with a first-half penalty and an athletic volley after the break.
 
Bayern, who are third in the Bundesliga table, head to Dortmund with Kovac knowing his side must improve quickly.