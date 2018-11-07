Bruges extend misery for winless Henry with 4-0 Monaco triumph

The result took the Belgian champions on to four points in Group A, five behind joint leaders Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Hans Vanaken turned in a low cross after 12 minutes to put the visitors ahead, and he doubled their lead five minutes later by scoring from the spot after Antonio Barreca handled inside the area.

Brazilian striker Wesley made it three after 24 minutes when he fired home an angled drive from just outside the box.

Bruges captain Rudd Vormer added a fourth with five minutes left.

Monaco, whose last win came on Aug. 11, were the stronger side in the first 10 minutes, but crumbled during that killer 13-minute period.

They improved in the second half, but Vormer's fourth goal condemned them to their heaviest ever home loss in Europe.

The defeat - the 18th Champions League match in a row in which they have failed to keep a clean sheet - will heap more pressure on Henry, the former Monaco and Arsenal striker who took his first coaching job less than a month ago.