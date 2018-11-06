Sanchez gives Man United options at Juventus

The injured Romelu Lukaku missed the 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday and Marcus Rashford started on the bench as Jose Mourinho opted for a three-man forward line, with Anthony Martial and Juan Mata deployed either side of Sanchez.

The former Arsenal man was instrumental in United's first-half equaliser, setting up Martial, and will be disappointed to have been substituted towards the end of the game.

The match, won by substitute Rashford in injury time, was a rare high point for the Chile international, who has struggled to find his feet since arriving at Old Trafford in January it was his first league start since September 22.

Following the much-needed win against Bournemouth, Mourinho praised Sanchez and spelt out his preferred system, saying he did not need a traditional centre-forward to lead his attack.