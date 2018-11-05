Khachanov revels in 'biggest achievement' after Djokovic upset

Khachanov became the third different first-time winner of a Masters tournament this season joining Juan Martin del Potro and John Isner and will rise to a career-high ranking of 11th on Monday.

He denied Djokovic a fourth title in a row ahead of his return to world number one, and avenged a straight-sets loss to the Serb at Wimbledon in July.

Going into the event, Khachanov had won just three of 19 encounters against players in the top 10 but claimed a fourth such scalp in a week after snapping Djokovic's 22-match winning run.

He could yet take part at the ATP Tour Finals in London after earning a spot as the second alternate for the season-ending event.

"I'm happy with the way I'm playing. I mean, match by match I was increasing my level," said the 22-year-old Khachanov.

"I think that's what I showed against all the top 10 guys. I mean, today was Novak, the one who is No. 1 in the world. That's the first thing.

"The second thing is after some tough loses against top guys like Rafa in New York, I think they push me to the limit and even to work more harder.

"And I saw that my level is there. I could play and compete on this level. So it was a matter of just a few points."

Djokovic, who will reclaim the top ranking from Rafael Nadal for the first time in two years, made a strong start in his pursuit of a record-equalling 33rd Masters title as he broke for a 3-1 lead in the opening set.