Guardiola promises rise in Sterling after City put six past Saints

The defending champions remain on course to better last season's record-breaking tally of 106 goals after another emphatic display that leaves them with a plus-29 goal difference just 11 games into the new campaign.

Sterling was the pick of the attacking talents during Sunday's match at the Etihad Stadium, scoring two goals and providing three assists as City raced into a 3-0 lead inside 18 minutes.

His performance means Sterling has now been directly involved in 40 league goals scoring 24 times and making 16 assists since the start of last season, and Sunday's was a timely individual display given that the 23-year-old England forward this week agreed a new five-year contract with the club, worth a reported £300,000 a week.

Wesley Hoedt turned Sane's sixth-minute cross into his own goal before Sterling laid on the first of his assists, crossing for Sergio Aguero to claim the 150th Premier League goal of his career -- putting the Argentine equal-eighth with Michael Owen in the division's all-time goalscoring list.