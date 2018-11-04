Griezmann stunner not enough as Atletico held by Leganes

Griezmann's bending effort in the second half looked likely to prove the difference in a contest short on chances at Butarque but Guido Carrillo's 82nd-minute equaliser earned Leganes a deserved point.

Atletico could have moved above Barcelona, for a few hours at least, but instead Diego Simeone's side sit a point behind the league leaders, who face Rayo Vallecano later on Saturday. Leganes remain 18th and without a win in five matches.

Diego Costa, Diego Godin and Koke were all struggling with injury and absent from Atleti's starting line-up, perhaps not deemed worth the risk, with a crunch Champions League clash at home to Borussia Dortmund to come on Tuesday.

Atletico sit second in Group A, three points behind the German side.