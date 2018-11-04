Mourinho relief after United late show

Mourinho was furious with United's sloppy first half at Dean Court as Callum Wilson fired Bournemouth ahead.

United could have been even further behind before the break as Bournemouth wasted a host of chances to increase their lead.

But Anthony Martial equalised and Mourinho steered United back on course with a stern half-time team-talk and the 56th minute introduction of Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera.

The changes allowed United a measure of control in the second half and Rashford snatched the winner deep into stoppage-time.

United have now won three of their last four Premier League games to get back on track after a dismal run piled pressure on Mourinho.

But Mourinho is still concerned by the lethargic manner in which his players are starting games.