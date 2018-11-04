Mourinho relief after United late show

Sharjah24 – AFP: Jose Mourinho admitted he was the "luckiest manager in the Premier League" as Manchester United recovered from a disastrous defensive display to beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Saturday.
Mourinho was furious with United's sloppy first half at Dean Court as Callum Wilson fired Bournemouth ahead.
 
United could have been even further behind before the break as Bournemouth wasted a host of chances to increase their lead.
 
But Anthony Martial equalised and Mourinho steered United back on course with a stern half-time team-talk and the 56th minute introduction of Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera.
 
The changes allowed United a measure of control in the second half and Rashford snatched the winner deep into stoppage-time.
 
United have now won three of their last four Premier League games to get back on track after a dismal run piled pressure on Mourinho.
 
But Mourinho is still concerned by the lethargic manner in which his players are starting games.