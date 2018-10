The 22-year-old England international has scored 48 goals in 153 appearances since joining Spurs from MK Dons in 2015.

He was voted the Professional Footballers Association's young player of the year, along with being named to the PFA team of the year, in each of his first two seasons at White Hart Lane.

Alli has scored three times in 31 games for England, playing at both Euro 2016 and this summer's World Cup.