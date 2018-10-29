Suarez hits hat-trick as Barcelona blow away Madrid

Barcelona were 5-1 winners, dominant at Camp Nou for all-but a 15-minute period after half-time when the otherwise hapless Madrid briefly threatened a comeback.

All the failures that have underlined their recent problems under Lopetegui were on show here, poor finishing, dreadful defending and key players performing well below par, let alone at their best.

There was also some bad luck, as Luka Modric hit the post at 2-1, while Suarez's second was a penalty, awarded only after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee.

Philippe Coutinho had scored the first and Arturo Vidal finished a late flurry but in between the game belonged to Suarez, who terrorised Madrid and made light of Lionel Messi's injury-enforced absence.

For Lopetegui, it is now one win in six games, as Madrid stay ninth, seven points behind Barcelona, who return to the top of the table.

This defeat was reminiscent of the 4-0 thrashing that spelt the end for Rafael Benitez in 2016. Benitez survived two more months, Lopetegui may not last the week.

Much was made of this being the first Clasico without either Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in 11 years but Suarez's masterclass will mean it lives long in the memory, particularly for him, coming five days after the birth of his third child. "It makes me very happy," Suarez said.

Jordi Alba created the opener as he zoomed past both Gareth Bale and Nacho, before finding Coutinho by the penalty spot. It was the move's 30th pass, the most for a goal in a La Liga Clasico in 13 seasons.