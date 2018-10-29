Napoli draw with Roma to cut Juventus' lead

Stephan El Shaawary's early opener for Roma looked to have won the game for the visitors, but Belgian international Mertens pounced in the 90th minute to limit the damage for Napoli.

Reigning champions Juventus remain well clear after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a double, including a thunderous 25-yard winner, in a 2-1 win at Empoli on Saturday.

But last year's runners-up Napoli are now unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions since a 3-1 loss at Juve in September.

Just seconds after Edin Dzeko had seen a long-range shot fly narrowly wide, El Shaarawy gave Roma a 14th-minute lead with his third goal of the season.

Dzeko failed to get a touch on Turkish winger Cengiz Under's low cross, but the 26-year-old El Shaarawy was on hand to slot the ball in off the post, despite the best efforts of Kalidou Koulibaly on the line.

The hosts quickly went in search of an equaliser, but Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen did well to deny both Arkadiusz Milik and Marek Hamsik in quick succession.

Napoli dominated possession in the second half, but struggled to create many clear-cut chances, with Mertens seeing two late efforts ruled out for offside.

But the 31-year-old winger latched onto a miskick from Jose Callejon to smash into the roof of the net and score his fifth goal of the campaign.