Federer claims 99th ATP title with Basel triumph

The top seed claimed his ninth trophy at his home event as he overcame an inspired opponent who took the lead early in each set but was pegged back by the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Federer will now aim to win number 100 by the end of the season.

"It's been a magical week for me, a dream run for me," Federer said, prior to moving onto his traditional post-final pizza party with ballkids -- of which he was one here two decades ago.

Federer won his 20th straight match at the tournament and has played in 12 straight Basel finals.

The 93rd-ranked Copil was competing in the biggest match of his life after emerging from qualifying.

But after knocking out sixth seed Marin Cilic and backing it up by defeating third seed Alexander Zverev in the last four, the Romanian found himself facing the king of the court in the final.

Victory was the 37-year-old Federer's 71st at the event.