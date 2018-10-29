Hamilton clinches fifth F1 title for joint-second of all time

The Briton Hamilton captured back-to-back titles and his fourth in six years with Mercedes after a maiden trophy with McLaren in 2008 to draw level on joint second with Juan Manuel Fangio on the all-time list.

Only Michael Schumacher has more titles with seven, a mark Hamilton could reach if also triumphes in the two years of his contract until 2020.

Hamilton won nine season races for a career tally of now 71 and was on fire especially in the second half of the season when he pulled away from Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel to clinch the title with two races to spare on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, just as last year. The 33-year-old has an unassailable lead of 64 points into the concluding Brazil and Abu Dhabi races over Vettel.