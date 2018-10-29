Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash

A stream of fans already fearing the worst had laid out flowers, football scarves and Buddhist prayers outside the club's King Power stadium after Saturday's accident in tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha -- the man they credit for an against-all-odds Premier League victory in 2016.

"The world has lost a great man," the club said in a statement.

"Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the club that is now his legacy," it said.

A book of condolence will be opened at the stadium from Tuesday and the team has postponed its upcoming League Cup fixture against Southampton.

"Everyone at the Club has been truly touched by the remarkable response of the football family, whose thoughtful messages of support and solidarity have been deeply appreciated at this difficult time," the statement said.

Police named the four other victims as Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, two members of Vichai's staff, pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

"Struggling to find the right words....but to me you are legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club," Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, one of the heroes of that success, posted on Instagram.

"Thank you for everything you did for me, my family and our club. I will truly miss you.... may you rest in peace... #theboss"