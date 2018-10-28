Mane and Salah fire Liverpool top

Mane scored two fine second-half goals while Salah ended any suggestion that he was suffering from a 'goal drought' with his fourth strike in three matches to go alongside two assists.

Xherdan Shaqiri was also on target for the hosts while Callum Paterson netted for a struggling Cardiff side who remain 17th with five points from their opening 10 matches.

Liverpool, still unbeaten and winners of eight of their 10 league matches, have 26 points -- three clear of champions Manchester City who will reclaim top spot if they beat fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Monday.

"Happy for the result and the performance of the team," Mane told the BBC. "A little tight in the second half but at the end we controlled the game, tried to push on and scored twice to make it easier.