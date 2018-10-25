Klopp happy to forget Salah slump as Liverpool ease past Red Star

Salah ended a four-game goal drought with the winner at Huddersfield on Saturday and looked more like his old self in scoring either side of half-time.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were also on target as Liverpool's prolific front three that led them to the Champions League final last season all scored in the same game for this first time this campaign.

"It's good that we can maybe stop talking about that a little bit," said Klopp. "I was not in doubt, he was not in doubt, but if you are constantly asked about it, you think something is up."

Salah has reached his half-century quicker than any other player in Liverpool history after just 65 appearances for the Reds.

"It's great, I'm happy to score my 50th goal," said Salah despite his muted celebrations.

"We know how to play with each other and know our qualities," he added of his combination with Firmino and Mane refinding its spark.

Liverpool are now back on top of Champions League Group C as Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli drew 2-2 in the French capital, but all three sides remain separated by just two points.

"We are not through yet. This group obviously stays exciting until the end, I think that was clear from the draw," added Klopp. "But you cannot do more than win your own games."

Liverpool had struggled for goals in recent weeks with a new-found defensive stability instead keeping them level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.