Tuchel faces up to PSG limits after Di Maria rescues draw against Napoli

PSG looked beaten until Di Maria curled home in the third minute of time added on, salvaging a point from a game in which they had been second-best for long spells.

Prior to that it looked as though goals from Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens, either side of a Mario Rui own goal, would give Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli the victory in the French capital.

Instead, the biggest beneficiaries of this result are surely Liverpool, who move to the top of Group C after easing to a 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in the night's other game.

PSG are third, a point behind Napoli with a trip to Italy up next before Liverpool visit Paris next month. That means there is a real risk that a club with ambitions of winning the Champions League could be sent packing in the group stage.