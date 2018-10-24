Quick double strike gives Bayern 2-0 win at AEK

Javi Martinez volleyed in after 61 minutes and Robert Lewandowski tapped in their second goal two minutes later for their second win in three group matches.

The result gave the Bavarians a further shot of confidence after Saturday's league win at VfL Wolfsburg ended a four-game winless run in all competitions, and silenced any talk of a crisis.

The Greek champions did it well for about an hour but ultimately could not match Bayern's speed and power.

Bayern were in control of an entertaining first half, with Serge Gnabry and forward Lewandowski coming close several times.

AEK, who have yet to earn a point after three matches, carved out a couple of scoring chances as they caught the Bavarians off guard, with Ezequiel Ponce thundering a powerful shot narrowly wide.

The hosts piled on further pressure after the break, pressing high and coming close with Viktor Klonaridis before Martinez' acrobatic volley silenced the crowd at the Olympic Stadium.

Bayern, who have never lost to a Greek club, home or away, quickly killed off the game two minutes later, with Lewandowski left with too much space in front of goal to slot it a Rafinha cutback.

Bayern are on seven points from three games, with Ajax Amsterdam, who take on Benfica later on Tuesday, on four. Benfica are on three.