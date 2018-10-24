Real end winless run against Plzen but doubts remain

Karim Benzema headed the stuttering triple European champions ahead early in the first half but they were fortunate not to concede an equaliser before the break as the Czechs somehow failed to capitalise on three clear opportunities.

Brazilian left back Marcelo got Real's second goal with a coolly-taken dinked finish in the 55th minute and they then missed a glut of chances to extend the lead, which was cut by an ice-cool finish from Plzen's Patrik Hrosovsky in the 78th.

Real held on for a far-from convincing win which keeps them level with Group G leaders AS Roma on six points after three games but failed to answer serious questions about their form ahead of Sunday's 'Clasico' away to arch rivals Barcelona.

"We all needed to get a victory today which we deserved to get before," said under-pressure Real coach Julen Lopetegui.

"I can't say whether the crisis is over or not. All I can say is we had gone a lot of games without winning and it was vital we won. Points give you tranquility and we have broken a spell of not winning. Now we have to kick on."