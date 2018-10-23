Aubameyang and Ozil inspire Arsenal comeback against Leicester

Substitute Aubameyang was in the right place to tap into an empty net in the 63rd minute to give Arsenal the lead and was on hand to finish a team move in the 66th that was orchestrated by Ozil, who had scored their first goal to put them level.

Arsenal stretched their winning streak in all competitions to 10 games and rose to fourth with 21 points from nine games, two points behind Manchester City and Liverpool and level with third-placed Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in fifth.

After falling behind to a Hector Bellerin own goal just past the half-hour mark, Arsenal grew into the game and midfielder Ozil stroked in an equaliser off the post just before halftime.

Ozil, who was skipper for the night, hit a left-footed first-time shot past goalkeeper Kaspar Schmeichel after surging from the halfway line and exchanging passes with Bellerin.

The German was at the heart of Arsenal's third goal too, sparking the move with a flicked backheel, then dummying a pass before continuing his run to receive a first-time ball from Alexandre Lacazette before dinking it over the onrushing Schmeichel to leave Aubameyang with the simplest of finishes.