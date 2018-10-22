Inter win 1-0 in derby against AC Milan

The Argentinian pounced on a mistake by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to nod home in the second minute of added time after an otherwise forgettable match, leaving Gennaro Gattuso's Milan without a win in the last five league derbies.

But Inter continued their recent resurgence under Luciano Spalletti after finishing fourth last term to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2011-12, moving to within six points of leaders Juventus, after their 1-1 home draw with Genoa on Saturday.

AC Milan remain down in 12th after seeing their eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended.

Icardi had the ball in the net early on, but the striker's effort was ruled out for offside after a check with VAR.

Although the opening stages of the game were not overflowing with attacking quality, there was plenty of niggle, with Biglia left incensed after he was booked despite appearing to have been stamped on by Nainggolan before the Belgian hobbled off.

Nominal home side Inter looked the more likely to find a breakthrough in the first half, with Ivan Perisic seeing a header palmed away by Donnarumma and Stefan de Vrij striking the crossbar with a twisting volley.

Out of nowhere AC Milan thought they had taken the lead shortly before half-time, but it was Mateo Musacchio's turn to be denied by the linesman's flag.

Inter had a couple of second-half chances from set-pieces, with Matias Vecino nodding over and Perisic seeing a thunderous strike blocked.