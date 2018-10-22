Raikkonen wins US Grand Prix for F1

Raikkonen enjoyed his first F1 win since the Australian Grand Prix in 2013 and his first since returning to Ferrari four years ago, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen came from 18th on the grid to finish second.

Hamilton had to make do with third at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas, one place ahead of Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton takes another step towards levelling Juan Manuel Fangio on five world titles, behind only German great Michael Schumacher on seven, with a lead of 70 points over Vettel with a maximum 75 to win from the last three races.