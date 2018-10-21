Mourinho furious as Chelsea salvage unbeaten record

Mourinho had to be restrained by stewards when one of Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri's backroom staff, Marco Ianni, ran in front of the Portuguese to celebrate as the hosts salvaged their unbeaten start under the Italian.

The United manager then also gestured with three fingers towards the Chelsea fans in reference to the three Premier League titles he won for the club in two spells in charge.

Mourinho accepted that apology. But his frustration at blowing what could have been a huge win in the context of a stuttering season was obvious.

The visitors remain seven points adrift of Chelsea, and could fall nine points behind Manchester City and Liverpool should they win their respective fixtures later Saturday.