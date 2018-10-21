Ten-man Bayern end winless streak as Alcacer keeps Dortmund top

After back-to-back league defeats, Bayern leapt from sixth to third in the Bundesliga, four points behind Borussia Dortmund who routed Stuttgart 4-0 with Paco Alcacer claiming his seventh goal in four Bundesliga games.

Bayern got back to winning ways in Wolfsburg the day after chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and president Uli Hoeness slammed the media in Germany for "disrespectful and disgusting" reporting on star-studded Munich.

Sancho nets in Dortmund romp

In Stuttgart, Dortmund remained three points clear after their attack of Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Alcacer ran riot with the trio all claiming first-half goals.

Before kick-off, Dortmund's sports director Michael Zorc revealed Borussia are set to make Alcacer's loan stay from Barcelona permanent.

The Spaniard demonstrated why with his 11th goal this season for Dortmund and Spain to become the league's joint top-scorer.

Fresh from making his senior England debut, Sancho, 18, put Dortmund ahead on just three minutes when he fired home after Reus' shot was deflected into his path.

Reus then made no mistake with his second chance for his fifth league goal of the season.

Alcacer made it 3-0 after 25 minutes when his sublime chip beat the Stuttgart goalkeeper.