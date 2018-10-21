Salah back on the scoresheet as Liverpool scrape past Huddersfield

  • Sunday 21, October 2018 in 11:35 AM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Striker Mohamed Salah scored his first goal in four matches to give Liverpool a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday, lifting the Merseyside club back up to second in the table.
Salah scored after 20 minutes and it remained the only goal of the game as Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp condemned his close friend and fellow German in the opposite dugout David Wagner to a sixth defeat in nine league matches this season. 
 
The breakthrough came when Xherdan Shaqiri crafted himself some space to play a precise pass to Salah in the area. With one touch, the Egyptian found the bottom far corner for his fourth goal of the season and 50th overall in English football.
 
Huddersfield rallied and almost pulled it back, with a long-range effort from Jonathan Hogg hitting the post and Philip Billing's distant freekick curling just wide. They then had a penalty appeal turned down for a handball by James Milner.