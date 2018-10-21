Ronaldo reaches 400-goal landmark as Juventus' perfect start ends

  • Sunday 21, October 2018 in 11:09 AM
  • Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Genoa's Cristian Romero
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 400 goals in Europe's top five leagues as Juventus dropped points for the first time this season following a 1-1 Serie A draw with Genoa on Saturday.
The Portuguese striker's fifth league goal for Juve carried him to the milestone, adding to his 84 strikes for Manchester United in the Premier League and 311 for Real Madrid in La Liga.
 
Ronaldo put Juventus ahead in the 18th minute during a dominant first half, but sloppy defending from the hosts allowed Daniel Bessa to draw Genoa level after the break and end Juve's 10-match winning streak in all competitions.
 
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri blamed his players for being sidetracked by their Champions League trip to Manchester United on Tuesday. 