Messi injury blow as Barca go top with win over Sevilla

Record signing Philippe Coutinho gave Barca the ideal start by curling a first-time shot into the top corner in the second minute, helped by a clever through ball from Messi.

Sevilla almost struck back instantly when Guilherme Arana hit the post but Messi doubled the lead in the 12th minute with a trademark solo run from deep and a left-footed strike into the far corner as he entered the area.

The Argentine was left badly hurt moments later following a challenge from Franco Vazquez and left the pitch with a bandaged right arm.

A club statement revealed the forward had suffered a fracture, ruling him out of five games in La Liga and the Champions League, most crucially next Sunday's 'Clasico' at home to arch rivals Real Madrid as well as both games against Inter Milan.