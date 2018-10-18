Croatia's Jedvaj extends Leverkusen contract until 2023

The Croatia defender Jedvaj, 22, came to Leverkusen four years ago from Roma and has since featured in 84 matches. He was sidelined for a long time last season with a lower-leg injury.

"The club always supported me, especially in difficult times. I feel at home here and an looking forward to the next years. This team has good character and really good players. We can achieve a lot," Jedvaj said in a club statement.

Leverkusen sports director Jonas Boldt said "Tin has developed very well at our club, has become a national team player and is by now an important part of the Croatian team."

Jedvaj is the latest Leverkusen player to commit himself long-term to the club which has started poorly into the season with just seven points for 14th place - following Germany players Julian Brandt and Jonathan Tah as well as winger Leon Bailey.