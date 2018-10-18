Croatia's Jedvaj extends Leverkusen contract until 2023

  • Thursday 18, October 2018 in 11:20 AM
Sharjah24 – dpa: World Cup runner-up Tin Jedvaj has renewed his contract at Bayer Leverkusen by three years until 2023, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
The Croatia defender Jedvaj, 22, came to Leverkusen four years ago from Roma and has since featured in 84 matches. He was sidelined for a long time last season with a lower-leg injury.
 
"The club always supported me, especially in difficult times. I feel at home here and an looking forward to the next years. This team has good character and really good players. We can achieve a lot," Jedvaj said in a club statement.
 
Leverkusen sports director Jonas Boldt said "Tin has developed very well at our club, has become a national team player and is by now an important part of the Croatian team."
 
Jedvaj is the latest Leverkusen player to commit himself long-term to the club which has started poorly into the season with just seven points for 14th place - following Germany players Julian Brandt and Jonathan Tah as well as winger Leon Bailey.