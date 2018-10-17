Miranda heads late winner as Brazil beat Argentina 1-0 in friendly

Brazil's Neymar, Roberto Firmino and teammates celebrate with the trophy after the match

The central defender rose at the near post to beat Argentina keeper Sergio Romero to a Neymar corner and head home the winner, deciding a game that was set to go to penalties to determine a winner.

Argentina are one of only two teams to have beaten Brazil since Tite took over as coach in 2016, but without Lionel Messi, who is taking a sabbatical from international football, they rarely troubled their neighbours in a derby match dubbed the Superclasico.

The game was played in the heat of the King Abdullah Sports City and the conditions contributed to a stop-start encounter that included 35 fouls, 21 of them awarded to Brazil.

Miranda should have put Brazil 1-0 up in the 28th minute when a Casemiro cross fell to him just metres from goal, but his scuffed shot was blocked on the line by Nicolas Otamendi.

Paulo Dybala went close with a swerving free kick for Argentina from just outside the box a minute later and Leandro Paredes watched a long-range effort drift just wide early in the second half.