England stun Spain 3-2; Iceland relegated

Manchester City's Sterling opened the scoring in the 16th in Seville and made it 3-0 in the 38th, after Marcus Rashford had also found the net in the 29th on a big night for the World Cup semi-finalists. Substitute Paco Alcacer netted for Spain in the 58th and Sergio Ramos also struck on the last play of the game.

Sterling scored his first England goals since October 2015 as Spain suffered a first home defeat in 15 years in a competitive game.

But they have still have their fate in their own hands, topping Group A4 with six points from England (four) and Croatia (one) ahead of the final game against Croatia, who are also England's last opponent. The winners of the four League A groups advance to the mini-tournament finals in June 2019.

Switzerland meanwhile won 2-1 in Iceland from Haris Seferovic's header and Michael Lang which relegated the hosts into League B. The Swiss and Belgium have six points each in Group A2 ahead of their deciding showdown next month, Iceland zero.

Elsewhere, Edin Dzeko scored both goals as Bosnia-Herzegovina beat Northern Ireland 2-0 and took another step towards promotion into League A, on a maximum nine points in Group B3. Finland have a perfect 12 points after winning a C2 topper 2-0 against Greece.