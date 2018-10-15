Slovak national team coach resigns

Kozak took over the national side in July 2013 and led the team to 29 victories in 54 matches.

His side made it into the round of 16 in its debut Euro Championships in 2016 before getting knocked out by Germany. But it failed to extend its successes and just missed out on the 2018 World Cup.

Slovakia lost 2-1 to neighbouring rivals the Czech Republic in a Nations League match on Saturday.

Assistant Stefan Tarkovic will lead the team in a friendly match against Sweden on Tuesday, the association said.