Djokovic conquers Coric to win fourth Shanghai title

Djokovic was at his imperious best as he rallied to break for a 4-2 lead as a handful of errors from Coric conceded the first set.

The grandeur of the occasion disrupted Coric’s performance with an early break in the second set but the 21-year-old, who was competing in his first Masters final, saved three championship points before Djokovic served out the victory in one hour and 36 minutes.

Djokovic, who is the only player to lift all nine Masters titles, will overtake Roger Federer to take the number two spot in the ATP rankings, while Coric will enter the top-15 for the first time in his career on Monday.