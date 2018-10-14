Dutch defeat piles pressure on Loew and misfiring Germany

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk gave the Dutch a first-half lead before late goals by Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum capped a golden night for the Oranje at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena.

These are dark days for the Germans in the wake of their dismal World Cup display when they crashed out after finishing bottom of their group.

They are now bottom of Nations League Group One and Loew must avoid defeat against world champions France in Paris on Tuesday, knowing his future will be debated at home.

After ex-Germany captain Michael Ballack said he was "surprised" Loew kept his job after their woeful World Cup display, the Dutch defeat ramps up the pressure.

Both Muller and his second-half replacement, Manchester City starlet Leroy Sane, squandered clear chances either side of he break.

Hummels admitted the team can expect a backlash from the German public after the defeat.

The Dutch were delighted with their first win over the Germans for 16 years.