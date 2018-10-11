Federer makes shaky start to Shanghai defence

The 37-year-old Swiss top seed faces Spain's unseeded Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday in the last 16 after what was an unconvincing start against the Russian.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion initially wasted little time stamping his mark on the tournament, breaking the 22nd-ranked Medvedev in the first game.

But Medvedev, 22, fresh from winning the Japan Open, broke back and enjoyed even more luck on Federer's serve in the second set to force a third.

In what was the first meeting between the pair, Federer broke in the ninth game of the decider to finally destroy Medvedev's resolve in just under two nail-biting hours.

Federer, who was uncharacteristically flustered at times, said he was pleased with his performance, but admitted it had been a nervy one.