New all-female series aims to get women to Formula One

No woman has competed in Formula One since 1976 but organisers of the 'W Series' hope to provide a platform for them to develop skills before taking on the men further up the motorsport ladder.

With a planned start in May 2019, the series said it will offer a prize fund of $1.5 million (1.14 million pounds) and free entry for 18-20 competitors who will be selected purely on merit after tests and appraisals.

The overall winner will collect $500,000, with prize money down to 18th place.

Organisers said they aimed to stage six 30 minute races at top circuits in Europe, most of which were past Formula One venues, with identical 1.8 litre Formula Three cars.

Future seasons would see the series expand to America, Asia and Australia.

The idea of an all-female series is not new but has been controversial in the past, with top women racers adamant they want to compete against the men rather than be separated.